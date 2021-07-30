S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has a $29.63 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.86.

STBA opened at $29.78 on Monday. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

