St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $560.00

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 559 ($7.30), with a volume of 111773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.29).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 552.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.