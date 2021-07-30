Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.