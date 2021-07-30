Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

