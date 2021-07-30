State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. The company had a trading volume of 149,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

