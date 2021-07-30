State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.