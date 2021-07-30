State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $24.08 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $328.36. 20,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.25. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.60.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

