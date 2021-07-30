State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.40 on Friday, reaching $543.17. 33,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $535.41. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.