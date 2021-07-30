State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,603 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.11. 228,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

