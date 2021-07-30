State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 52,991 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,991 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.54. The company had a trading volume of 206,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The company has a market cap of $454.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

