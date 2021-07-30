State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

NYSE PNW opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

