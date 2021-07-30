State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cable One were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cable One by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,887.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,858.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

