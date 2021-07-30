State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $184.11 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,637 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

