State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.67 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,024 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 133,016 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $216.77 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $217.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.