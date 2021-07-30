State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $979,972. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.