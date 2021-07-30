STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading Down 14.7%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNVVF shares. Raymond James cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.