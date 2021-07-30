STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given a C$1.72 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE STEP opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

