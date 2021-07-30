Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.07 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.87.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.47. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,925,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.