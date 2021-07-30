Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,406. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

