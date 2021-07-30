Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

