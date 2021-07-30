Stifel Financial Corp Invests $201,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 768.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 247,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

