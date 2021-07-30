Stifel Financial Corp Invests $225,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 215.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 115,795 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 471.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 135,049 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

