Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,676 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 360,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

