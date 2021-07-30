Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Cytosorbents worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.28. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

