Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,764 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

