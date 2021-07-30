Stifel Nicolaus Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $88.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

