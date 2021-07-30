STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.