STMicroelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 556% compared to the average daily volume of 1,728 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

