Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,188% compared to the average daily volume of 433 call options.

Shares of CG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

