Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Molson Coors Beverage Put Options (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,931 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 733 put options.

TAP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

