Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,209 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,374% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $8,542,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.09. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

