Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 517 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 776% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RRGB stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.