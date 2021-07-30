Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $63.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

