Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.80. 20,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

