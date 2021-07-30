Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

