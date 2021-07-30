Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.