StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

COST stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.20. 24,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

