StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,498 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.