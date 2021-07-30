StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.50. 20,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.69. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

