StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $356.96. The company had a trading volume of 231,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.