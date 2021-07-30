Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 1-Year High at $337.21

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 337.21 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 81109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.27).

KETL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The company has a market capitalization of £698.47 million and a PE ratio of 27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.15.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

