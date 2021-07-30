Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

