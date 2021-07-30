Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SUBCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

