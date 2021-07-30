Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.39. 35,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,969. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.