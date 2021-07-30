Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

