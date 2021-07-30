Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,475 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 176,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,926. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

