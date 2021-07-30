Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

