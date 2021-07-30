Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 96,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

