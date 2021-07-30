Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

