Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

