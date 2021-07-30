Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 781 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 69.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $417.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.83. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $287.26 and a 12 month high of $421.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

